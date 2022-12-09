Pets with Potential: Meet Hashtag

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a #adorable and #playful senior cat, Meet Hashtag!

Hashtag is 8 years old, but still has plenty of pep in his step. He loves attention and could be a great fit for your home.

Hashtag was recently diagnosed with diabetes, so he takes insulin and has a special diet. He will need regular medical attention including vet visits. However, feline diabetes can go into remission with the proper treatment. Regardless, he is still #amazing!

Find out more about Hashtag by watching the video and check out all the animals at the Humane Society of Chittenden County here.

