Pets with Potential: Meet Hashtag

hashtag
hashtag(HSCCVT.org)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a #adorable and #playful senior cat, Meet Hashtag!

Hashtag is 8 years old, but still has plenty of pep in his step. He loves attention and could be a great fit for your home.

Hashtag was recently diagnosed with diabetes, so he takes insulin and has a special diet. He will need regular medical attention including vet visits. However, feline diabetes can go into remission with the proper treatment. Regardless, he is still #amazing!

Find out more about Hashtag by watching the video and check out all the animals at the Humane Society of Chittenden County here.

