Report: Vermont Non-Profits experiencing staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report shows Vermont non-profits are experiencing significant staffing shortages.

Common Good Vermont, which is part of the United Way -- released its wages and benefits report.

In the report, it shows of the 141 non-profits in Vermont that responded the survey -- 53% have job vacancies -- and 55% of those vacancies are positions that provide direct help to people.

A positive point is most of the organizations expect that workforce to grow in the coming year. This follows staffing shortages around the country. When services aren’t fully staffed the whole community feels the impact.

“In the end it really means if somebody is waiting for housing they’re waiting for longer. They’re waiting for housing. They’re waiting longer. If they’re waiting for food support? They’re waiting longer. So, the better we can address these systemic nonprofit issues across the state and across the country, the better we are able to fulfill essential emergency needs across our state” said Morgan Webster of Common Good Vermont

Common Good also says this wage report allows non-profits to set competitive wages and benefits -- that will hopefully attract more people -- to that line of work.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.