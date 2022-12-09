Snowplow Spotlight: Katy and Scoopy Doo

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our snowplow spotlight series with Katy, and Scoopy Doo.

Ron Dragon has only been with VTrans for six months, so he’s yet to take Katy out in a big snow storm. But when he does, he’ll make the home school students who named his truck dreams’ come true!

VTrans tells WCAX News, the truck is named after the book “Katy and the Big Snow.”

Dragon works out the Middlebury garage.

Scoopy Doo was named by Mrs. Noble’s 1st grade class at the Waterford School. Scoopy is driven by Albert Potter, a VTrans veteran, on the job for 13 years.

He says the plow’s name is very creative and well thought out.

