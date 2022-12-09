Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal downtown stabbing on Sunday.

Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40 of Burlington allegedly killed 23 year-old Abubakar Shariff.

They arrested him without incident Thursday, after an extensive investigation.

Simmons is charged with second degree murder and being held without bail.

He is due in court Friday.

