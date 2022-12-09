VSP investigating fatal crash in Montpelier

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(WILX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of East Montpelier Thursday.

Police say 33-year-old, Kyle Hartman, of Cabot was driving northbound on Route 14 near Hammett Hill Road around 3:22 p.m. when he crossed over the center line. Police say Hartman went off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic on Route 14 was reduced to one lane for about four hours as crews were on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Jones, Damien Harrington and Cory Macelman
3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid
William Pine/File
Ex-Vt. sheriff’s deputy sentenced for road rage shooting
A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday.
Truck crashes through Essex Junction store window
Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Suspect in NEK shooting caught on surveillance camera
Police ask public for help identifying suspect in shooting incident

Latest News

Lake Placid Torch Relay
Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Game kicks-off torch relay celebration
Lake Placid Olympic Center
Lake Placid Olympic museum reopens
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill
register
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill