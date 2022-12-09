Vt. health officials pushing pre-holiday COVID, flu shots

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To make sure people are caught up on their vaccines before the holidays, Vermont health officials are extending the hours of free clinics.

The health department Friday announced that flu activity in the state is now “moderate,” which is up from “low.” With Saturday marking two weeks until Christmas, officials say it’s not too late to get a flu shot and COVID booster before gatherings. To help make that easier, the department has extended its hours for free walk-in clinics for both vaccines.

“I want people to understand that we are talking about gatherings at holiday times. Usually, they are multigenerational, so even if you don’t think you are going to benefit from getting the vaccine, you may benefit somebody who is more vulnerable,” said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

Click here for hours and locations.

