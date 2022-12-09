Vt. health officials pushing pre-holiday COVID, flu shots

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To make sure people are caught up on their vaccines before the holidays, Vermont health officials are extending the hours of free clinics.

The health department Friday announced that flu activity in the state is now “moderate,” which is up from “low.” With Saturday marking two weeks until Christmas, officials say it’s not too late to get a flu shot and COVID booster before gatherings. To help make that easier, the department has extended its hours for free walk-in clinics for both vaccines.

“I want people to understand that we are talking about gatherings at holiday times. Usually, they are multigenerational, so even if you don’t think you are going to benefit from getting the vaccine, you may benefit somebody who is more vulnerable,” said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

Click here for hours and locations.

Related Story:

Vermont COVID numbers remain ‘low’ headed into peak of holidays

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Von C. Simmonds
Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
Suspect in NEK shooting caught on surveillance camera
Police ask public for help identifying suspect in shooting incident
Former UVM basketball player Anthony Lamb, 24, is a forward for the Golden State Warriors.
Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations
Darren Pronto
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
File photo
Humane society faces post-pandemic dog glut

Latest News

hashtag
Pets with Potential: Meet Hashtag
File photo
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
File-Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and acting Police Chief Jon Murad
Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick
x
Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing