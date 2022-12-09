Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he is going to ask the City Council to reconsider his nomination for the Queen City’s top cop.

The mayor tells WCAX he will once again nominate Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad to the permanent job, although he declined to give a timeline. The Democratic mayor and Progressives on the council have been in a feud for the past two years over police policy and defunding of the department. It came to a head last spring when Progressives on the council blocked Murad’s nomination by a six-vote margin.

Weinberger was dismayed when Town Meeting Day results failed to shift the Progressive balance. Now, with last week’s special election of Democrat Maea Brandt to the East District, the mayor may have the votes he needs for the nomination.

Burlington has been without a permanent police chief since former chief Brandon del Pozo resigned in December 2019 after a social media scandal.

