‘Wild Lights’ display returns to Adirondack center

File photo
File photo(Wild Center)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A winter attraction is back in the Adirondacks and it’s bigger than ever.

The Wild Center says its “Wild Lights” exhibit has a new hexagonal tunnel in the parking lot for people to walk through and they’ve doubled the number of lights on their campus for people to walk through and experience.

The center’s Leanne Favreau says the seasonal display has done wonders for their winter attendance. “In the wintertime is usually a slower month for the animals, as well as for us, going into slight hibernation mode as the temperatures dip. But with Wild Lights, it has created such a fun outdoor experience for families to come and enjoy. Now, we have seen winter becoming one of our busiest seasons,” she said.

Some dates are already selling out -- especially around the holidays -- and buying tickets ahead of time is encouraged.

