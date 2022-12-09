BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After spending most of the week under cloudy skies, we finally got some sunshine back for the end of the week. High pressure will remain overhead for the start of the weekend, before another weak weather system will spread some clouds and snow showers for Sunday.

We’ll be back to sunshine on Saturday, but temperatures will remain chilly. Morning temperatures will start out in the mid to upper teens with afternoon highs by the end of the day in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds will thicken up on Saturday, waking up to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Light snow will overspread the region from west to east on Sunday afternoon with some light snow accumulation expected. Most areas can expect about a dusting to an inch of snow by Monday morning, with the chance of another inch or two over southern Vermont, especially in the higher elevations. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 30s.

The first half of the work week will see more quiet weather. Plan on partly sunny skies for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. We’re watching another weather system for late in the week that would bring a mix of rain and snow to the region for Thursday and Friday. Highs through the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.