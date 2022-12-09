BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have finally cleared out the skies and that means a nice, sunny end to the work week today. However, temperatures will be more like December today, compared to those mild temperatures that we had earlier in the week.

It will be clear but cold tonight. Most of us will bottom out in the teens, but there could be some single digit temperatures in some of those usual colder pockets in the Northeast Kingdom and the Adirondacks.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around into the start of the weekend on Saturday. But by the end of the weekend, we may be looking at a coating of light snow. A clipper system will be swinging down from Canada through the Great Lakes and will be tracking mainly to our south. But the northern fringe of that clipper may spread a bit of light snow, mainly in our southern areas, late Sunday into Sunday night. At this point, it looks like a dusting to possibly a couple of inches of accumulation in our southern areas by Monday morning when that system scoots on out of here.

We will be back to sunshine again on Monday. And most of next week is looking okay with partly sunny skies each day through Thursday before a frontal system finally catches up to us on Friday with some possible rain & snow.

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of that sunshine over the next couple of days! -Gary

