Border patrol agents warn about border crossings in cold temps

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Border patrol agents are sending a warning to people trying to cross the northern border, illegally. This time of year, the dangers can be fatal.

Authorities say on December 3rd in North Troy they found a man unresponsive and in obvious physical distress.

The man went to the hospital for hypothermia and other medical issues related to prolonged exposure to the rain and cold. Also, last weekend the agents rescued a group of children who were hurt crossing the border.

The Swanton patrol agent in charge say, “this situation could have ended in a recovery and as we get deeper into the winter months the likelihood of these types of encounters ending poorly rises exponentially.”

