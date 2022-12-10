Orlando’s outdoor entertainment permit in jeopardy

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Councilors are considering suspending a downtown bar’s outdoor entertainment permit. This comes after a series of noise complaints from neighbors who live nearby.

Councilors will review a draft decision at Monday’s meeting, saying Orlando’s has allowed live music to play past its 10:30 p.m. cut off time on at least ten occasions.

The owner of Orlando’s tells Channel Three last month, bands might have gone over a minute or two but that happens with live music.

The decision acknowledges council could extend how late bands perform following the suspension. They also need to weigh the impacts on neighbors.

