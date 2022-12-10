Colchester Police investigating hit and run

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester police are investigating a hit and run between and bicyclist and car Thursday night.

Police say they are looking for a maroon Honda, who they say did not stop after hitting a bicyclist on W Lakeshore Drive.

The bicyclist, 36-year-old Jason Breault, of Colchester was hit from behind and sent to the hospital with a hand and leg injury.

“We’ll look at identifying based on the parts for the vehicle involved. That will be very helpful at least limiting down to a make and model, and possibly year range” said Francis Gonyaw, of the Colchester Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information to give Colchester PD a call.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.