A holiday tradition in Essex Junction is back on track

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction holiday tradition is back on track following a COVID hiatus. Not only does the event emphasize the city’s railroad history, it gives model train hobbyists a chance to show off their stuff.

15 of them were scattered around the Five Corners area on Friday night. Some people, like Edward Bianchi, have spent a lifetime collecting sets and spent hours setting up. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had it setup, but it’s really gratifying to have it running again, Bianchi said. His favorite part? The kids who get a kick out of the sets.

Lindsey Massucco, with Essex Junction Parks & Rec estimates roughly 500 people attended the train hopping event. For many this is an annual tradition. “A lot of places are giving out goodies, like cocoa and cookies and other fun things,” she said.

“It’s great to see the faces, they really really love it,” Bianchi said.

