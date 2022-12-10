Making an ugly sweater your own

By Kiana Burks
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Waterbury got a crash course on how to make this holiday season a little uglier.

The Waterbury Public Library hosted their first ever ugly holiday sweater workshop. The Library provided the glue guns, gorilla glue, and ornaments and people were encouraged to be as creative as possible. Event organizers say the workshop is a great way to let loose and have fun during this time of year.

“The holidays are really stressful for people, especially the last couple of years and people don’t have a lot of money and the societal pressure of having the perfect holiday and the perfect Christmas and that’s not what this is about… you know it’s pressure free and it just made people feel good about getting into the holiday spirit,” said Denise McCarty, the workshop instructor.

Library staff say they’re already looking forward to hosting the event again next year.

