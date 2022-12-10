What to Do: Saturday, December 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

It’s Woodstock’s annual Wassail Weekend! A wassail is a holiday toast to liveliness and well-being. It’s an ancient English tradition that’s meant to promote yuletide and bountiful harvest. There’s a variety of activities around Woodstock today to celebrate, including a scavenger hunt, artisan market, carriage rides, parade, performances, and more. The parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. downtown and is followed by a number of musical performances. Billings Farm is also hosting its own day of traditional festive activities from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

And St. Johnsbury’s “St. J Sparkles” weekend piques today. All day in St. J, you can find festive holiday activities for the whole family. There are craft shows, performances, and free hot cocoa available across the town. Most of the events are free, and they take place both indoors and outdoors, so dress accordingly.

Or, this evening, check out the Highland Center for the Arts’ Holiday Concert for Ukraine. Mercy House in Derby is now home to dozens of Ukrainian refugees, many of whom formed a choir that will perform in Greensboro tonight at 7:00 p.m. The concert is accompanied by an authentic Ukrainian dinner. You can find more information here.

The Space on Main in Bradford is hosting another monthly artisan market today featuring artists from Vermont and New Hampshire. The event focuses on small businesses that craft, create, make, grow, brew, and produce their own products. There’s live music, lunch, baked goods, and products available for purchase from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today. Organizers say it’s a wonderful opportunity to support the community.

The Brattleboro Museum is hosting a moth-mending workshop today. At 2:00 p.m. you can learn how to repair moth holes in sweaters using needle-felted moth-shaped patches. Mending materials are provided, though you’ve got to bring your own moth-eaten sweater. The workshop is $50.

And the Rutland Free Library is hosting an exciting event this morning. Reptile Shows of New England will bring the exotic world of reptiles to life in a safe and engaging environment today from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Get up close and personal with snakes, iguanas, tarantulas, and more with a Q & A and hands-on interactions. If you’re curious about these creatures, organizers say it’s the perfect way to get to know them. The event is free and open to all.

