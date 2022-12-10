BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Congress averting a rail strike by superseding a possible union agreement, what is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?

Vermont has a number of labor unions, representing industries like nursing, teaching, steelwork, the postal service, plumbers, electricians, and rail workers.

The Vermont State Labor Council says a union is simply a group of workers who come together to improve their working conditions.

They say in Vermont’s workforce of over 336,000, about 33,000 are union members. That’s just over 10%.

Vermont State Labor Council’s executive director Liz Medina says when we don’t have an overly-exploited workforce, the community is stronger and able to take care of itself.

Medina says, “Union members earn more, which means they have more discretionary income to support businesses... They also fight for shorter working hours, paid vacation, paid leave, which means people can actually go out shopping and spend time in their communities.”

If you have questions about organizing or are interested in joining or forming a union, Medina says there are resources available on their website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.