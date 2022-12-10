Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer fighter to survivor. At just 11 years old, Marcus Bisson has completed his second round of chemotherapy.

“We spend about 200 overnights in the hospitals since this all went on,” said Jennifer Bisson, Marcus’s mom.

Back in March, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

“He has undergone 10 months of chemotherapy treatments to treat that cancer and also an amputation surgery on his leg,” said Bisson.

After months of hardship, Marcus is now back home with his family, and his community wanted to let him know just how much he was missed.

“We’ve got Berlin police, state police, Washington County, Orange County. And a ton of fire department as far as the eye can see, “said JD Green, who helped organize the event.

Event organizers say they just wanted to make sure Marcus and his family felt supported.

“My sister Jen and her husband Mike are incredible. They have three or three other little children at home and an older child as well. They’ve really just as a as a family unit state so strong and positive… we are so proud of how brave and how strong he’s been. We just love him so much,” said Jamie Walbridge Marcus’s aunt and co-organizer of the parade.

Even though Marcus’s family says that the battle isn’t completely over yet, they’re happy to celebrate this huge milestone with those that matter most.

“We still have scans to go, and he’ll have scans every three months for the next five years. But the hardest part is over… We couldn’t ask for a better holiday gift to just celebrate at home with our family,” said Bisson.

And say they’re thankful for the support they’ve received.

“Thank you so much to everyone who supported us in any way even if it’s just a prayer or a quick email and we just will never stop giving back,” said Bisson.

