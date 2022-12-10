BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Quiet and cold conditions will continue today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. A few flurries are possible near Lake Champlain early. Some morning sun on Sunday will give way to increasing clouds. A clipper system will bring snow during the afternoon and evening, mainly south. By late Sunday night, there may be 2 to 4 inches accumulation near the Massachusetts border. Central areas could see 1 to 2 inches, but only a trace to an inch is expected in northern sections. We’ll keep you updated. Any snow will quickly move out Sunday night.

High pressure will give us plenty of sunshine for Monday. Highs will be around 30 degrees, a little below average for this time of year, but not too bad. Tuesday and Wednesday will be fair.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a potential storm system for Thursday and Friday, though models are keeping most (if not all) of it to our south. Some snow showers are possible during that time. Stay tuned.

