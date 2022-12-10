Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Quiet and cold conditions will continue today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. A few flurries are possible near Lake Champlain early. Some morning sun on Sunday will give way to increasing clouds. A clipper system will bring snow during the afternoon and evening, mainly south. By late Sunday night, there may be 2 to 4 inches accumulation near the Massachusetts border. Central areas could see 1 to 2 inches, but only a trace to an inch is expected in northern sections. We’ll keep you updated. Any snow will quickly move out Sunday night.

High pressure will give us plenty of sunshine for Monday. Highs will be around 30 degrees, a little below average for this time of year, but not too bad. Tuesday and Wednesday will be fair.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a potential storm system for Thursday and Friday, though models are keeping most (if not all) of it to our south. Some snow showers are possible during that time. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Von C. Simmonds
Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
VSP investigating fatal crash in East Montpelier
Von C. Simmonds
Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing
File photo
Humane society faces post-pandemic dog glut
File photo
Why filmmakers face challenges shooting in Vermont

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast