BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will increase tonight. It will be cold again, with lows in the teens. Sunday morning will be cloudy, then snow will start to move in around midday due to a clipper system. Snow will continue during the afternoon and evening, then quickly end after midnight Sunday night. Accumulation is expected to be 2 to 4 inches near the Massachusetts border, 1 to 2 inches in central parts of the region, and a trace to an inch in northern sections. While the snow won’t be heavy, it will be steady, and will result in slippery travel. Monday will be a quiet day, with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures.

The weather is looking very quiet Tuesday through Thursday, with generally partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s (mid 30s on Thursday). Lows will be mainly in the teens to 20s.

The end of the week could be more active, as a bigger storm is possible Friday into Saturday. Right now, models are keeping most of the storm to our south, but it’s still pretty far out, and things could change. Accumulating snow is possible Friday, and may be mixed with rain at times. Snow showers with additional accumulation are expected Saturday. We’ll keep you updated.

