Burlington Airport resurrects therapy dog program

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flying can be stressful, especially during the holidays. So, Burlington International Airport resurrected an old program to ease some nerves.

For years, John Wrobel has raised therapy dogs, and now Burlington International Airport’s reinstituted therapy dog program features his 5.5 year old German Shorthair Pointer.

The airport’s newest volunteer employee, Ellie Mae, is the airport therapy dog designed to make flying a little easier. Ellie Mae and her owner hang around the terminal to bring smiles to passengers before their flights.

Passengers Brett and baby Bristol from Washington, D.C. said, “I think it just puts everybody in a really good mood, it’s something about the dog wagging its tail, seeing it and petting it, it just relaxed her, kind of getting some nerves out.”

Wrobel said, “It hasn’t been available with COVID, construction, change of management.” He adds, “Again I want to thank Nic Longo and his entire team for allowing us the opportunity to share Ellie Mae’s treasure, and that’s exactly what she is, a treasure.”

Each day, they spend about two hours in the airport and at the gate meeting fliers.

Passenger Eric Fatyol of Chambersburg, Pa. said, “It’s cool actually, I’m a dog person so it was nice. And it kind of takes stress off you to see a dog and be able to pet the dog. You know how travel is it’s kind of hectic sometimes.”

Another passenger, Katie Vitez of Morrisville, said “I didn’t even know that they brought therapy dogs to the airport, so that’s really cool. I think that’s a good way to entertain kids while you’re waiting for a flight.”

They were also passing out Ellie Mae’s Christmas card. Wrobel hopes that more therapy dog owners will join the program, and one day they can have a therapy dog room at the airport to share their pups with travelers.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.