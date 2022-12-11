Ferrisburgh man arrested following short pursuit with police

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man after they say he led them on a short pursuit.

23-year-old Matthew Melendy was pulled over on I-89 north around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night, after police say he was speeding and weaving on the interstate.

Police say Melendy had a rifle and alcohol in the car and when the officer attempted to take the rifle, Melendy took off.

Police followed him for nearly four-miles, and stopped him on Kennedy Dr. Melendy was arrested and charged with DUI, attempting to allude, neglegent operation and excessive speed.

He’ll be in court later this month to answer to the charges.

