Making ornaments out of cut glass

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old. Some took the time to make some for their loved ones. Davis Studios in South Burlington hosted one of their glass ornament making classes over the weekend.

Their mission is to enrich life by fostering the joy of creativity. The class is supplied with materials needed for basic glass cutting. Laura Need and her daughter say it’s nice to get out and make a handmade gift before the holidays.

“This would be a great opportunity for us to do something together. Also create gifts for our family members and friends that were homemade and would have sentimental value,” said Laura Need.

After the ornaments are done they go into the kiln to get fired.

