Rainbow Bridge Community Center looking to gain signature support

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - New LGBTQ community center in Barre City is asking for your help to fund its mission.

Rainbow Bridge Community Center opened in Barre in June. The non-profit provides programming and resources in the area for people of all ages. Leaders say they need 700 signatures to get a measure on the town meeting day ballot requesting voters grant the group 3-thousand-dollars in funding annually. Organizers say approval is crucial.

“There are things in Burlington, Rutland, and Bennington. But there are really not a lot around here for central Vermont. I think the community is embracing us for that reason. It’s our goal to just grow that. We get the funding that we need so we can continue those programs and expand,” said Stephine Otten.

You can add your signature at the community center on North Main Street.

