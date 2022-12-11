Running a 5k with an ugly sweater

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday season is finally upon us. Trees, holiday cookies, gift wrapping, and we can’t forget about those ugly sweaters. Many wore theirs Sunday to celebrate giving back to the community.

“I think it’s good to support the community. The funds go back to South Burlington Rotary. You know reinvesting in the community is really good, and obviously health and fitness through the holiday season,” said Courtney Kutler.

Raising money for the community while getting some exercise is the goal of this run.

In partnership with Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School the South Burlington Rotary Club hosted their ugly sweater 5k run walk.

The event raises over ten thousand dollars for local charities and South Burlington High School.

Although it’s a fundraiser people showing up to run say you can’t beat this type of holiday celebration.

“We’ve done this for the past couple years and every year we just seem to doll up a little bit more and more. Tis the season. We are just walking, just having fun. Love to dress up,” said Norma Jodoin.

“I think it’s just a whole new experience. To just be here each year and see all the creativity that people have had. Like even making their own sweaters,” said student Freddie Burkharet.

The event typically draws over 100 people, showing off their ugly sweaters and sharing the Christmas spirit.

Walkers turn around at the South Burlington library while runners take on a full three mile loop.

Those who took on the full track say it was a great experience.

“It was fun seeing everyone dressed up, and support on the route is always good. Makes it fun. Despite it being really cold it was a great race,” explained Samantha Rand.

The run has been going on for six years. Members of the rotary are excited to plan for the next one.

