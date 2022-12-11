Staffing and shipping challenges biggest hurdle for retail sector

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This holiday shopping season, staffing and shipping challenges remain the biggest hurdle for the retail sector.

The Vermont Retail and Grocer Association says retailers continue to report that staffing levels are exceedingly low.

The Postal Service is also short on staff, and the VRGA says they usually increase shipping costs around the holiday season.

VRGA executive director Erin Sigrist says because there are fewer hands to process the higher volume of packages shipped, shipping may take longer and cost more.

Sigrist says, “If you are shopping, make sure you shop early and if you’re shipping products, make sure that you ship them early in order to get them out in time.”

She adds that the issue isn’t exclusive to Vermont. The pandemic altered the workforce in numerous ways, and the economy is still recovering.

Shipping deadlines vary based on mailing methods. You can find more information here.

