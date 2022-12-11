EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it best for its feature in Tim Burton’s 1988 blockbuster film Beetlejuice.

“At the end of the movie when Lydia comes out of the school house the school house is named Miss Shannon’s School for Girls. So we decided to capitalize on that and name it Miss Shannon’s Schoolhouse which is the name of our non-profit,” Said owner Kendall Gendron.

Young entrepreneurs Kendall Gendron and her husband just purchased this masonic lodge in Corinth. Gendron says the majority of the more than a century old building has been sitting abandoned for decades. Now the couple wants to give it a makeover while maintaining its historic charm. After two years of waiting the gendron’s can finally begin planning for the new space.

“The idea occurred when it was the height of Covid in 2019. We were having cocktails at a friend’s house and we were discussing how we could help the community after Covid when things went back to normal,” said Gendron.

The couple’s goal is to turn Miss Shannon’s school house into a tourist attraction and community programming space. The building is outfitted with an auditorium that Gendron wants to use for shows and performances. It could serve as a venue if needed.

They hope to host some Beetlejuice themed events. She’s even considering installing a tavern. Local Gordon Kittridge re-calls old stories locals have shared about the building.

“Some of the people that we first hired when we first moved up here had actually gone to school here. A friend of ours, his wife was a third grade teacher here for years and years and years,” said Kittridge.

Construction is expected to take two to five years. Kittridge says putting a tourist attraction here will attract more people to Corinth. He says, the building could not be in better hands.

“This building couldn’t be in better hands. If anybody can make this place whole again it’s Kendall and Travis. There’s no question in my mind,” said Kittridge.

If anyone wishes to get involved you can go to Miss.Shannons.schoolhouse on Instagram. And a new Facebook page will be coming soon.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.