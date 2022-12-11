Vermont’s U.S. Service Academy nominees honored at State House Saturday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation honored 9 students who’ve been nominated to the air force, naval, and military academies. Every year Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, along with Congressman Peter Welch, nominate high school seniors who’ve been accepted to US service academies. At a ceremony at the state house Saturday, state leaders recognized the students’ and their families’ commitment to the armed services with signed certificates.

“I know the young people here will do all they can to address the serious problems facing our country and I thank them very much for their willingness to serve,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“When I hear from everybody from the Secretary of Defense to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to the other members of the Joint Chiefs, about Vermonters the good things, they say it means so much,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy.

“Vermont does have this outsized commitment to military service,” said Rep. Peter Welch.

The delegation’s recommendations are then forwarded to the national academy for a final decision.

The names of this year’s nominees:

Mr. Gavin Bannister of Bristol, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy) Nominated by: Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, Representative Welch

Ms. Karsyn Bellomo of Rutland, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy) Nominated by: Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, Representative Welch

Ms. Konnery Buoniconti of Lyndonville, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy) Nominated by: Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, Representative Welch

Mr. Ian Longfellow of Barre, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy) Nominated by: Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, Representative Welch

Mr. Torleif Majorell of Tinmouth, Vermont (U.S. Military Academy) Nominated by: Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders

Mr. William Ryan of St. Johnsbury, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy) Nominated by: Senator Sanders

Mr. Benjamin Sibold of South Hero, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy) Nominated by: Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, Representative Welch

Mr. Kyle Southworth of West Wardsboro, Vermont (U.S. Air Force Academy) Nominated by: Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, Representative Welch

Mr. Michael Thompson of South Burlington, Vermont (U.S. Naval Academy) Nominated by: Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, Representative Welch

