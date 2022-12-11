What to Do: Sunday, December 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

The town of Burke is getting festive today. This morning in West Burke from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride with Santa, featuring sweet holiday treats and craft-making activities. And this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in East Burke Village, head to the Green to light the town trees and enjoy a holiday party inside the library. There will be a choral performance, more holiday treats, and prizes handed out. The events are free and open to all.

It’s Lake Placid’s Holiday Stroll Weekend! There’s a variety of activities going on in the New York town today, including a scavenger hunt, craft-making, and wood carving. There is a matinee of the Polar Express at the Palace Theatre at 11:00 a.m. and Santa’s Fire Truck Parade at 4:00 p.m.

And as a part of the special holiday weekend, today is Santa Sunday at Whiteface Mountain. Dust off your finest Claus clothes and head to the slopes. If you show up to the ticket stand in full garb, you get a free lift ticket! Participate in a group photo at 11:00 a.m. and lap Little Whiteface with other skiing Santas.

This weekend at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, a Ukrainian photo gallery is on display. Vermont photographer Elliot Burg presents “Eli’s Town,” which recounts his ancestors’ migration route in Eastern Europe prior to 1900. Burg traveled to Ukraine in 2017 to capture the country’s spirit, and you can help celebrate their resilience by checking it out today from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wassail Weekend continues in Woodstock today. Activities are taking place throughout the town from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. including carriage rides, a craft fair, and holiday performances. You can also enjoy some cookies with Santa at the Pentangle. These events are free, and held in the spirit of celebrating the community’s liveliness during the yuletide season.

Finally, today in Bristol, it’s the Vermont Wine Fair! From 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Holley Hall, you can find panel discussions about topics like the wine industry and climate change, and of course, wine tasting! More than 18 wine producers from across the Northeast welcome you to try their products. Tickets are $35 and the wine tasting is for those aged 21 and older. Organizers say it’s a great chance to learn about local wine-making and meet the makers who work in our region.

