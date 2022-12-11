BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow will overspread the region this afternoon as a clipper moves through. A general 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely, but there may be local amounts of 2 to 4 inches near the Massachusetts border. Roads will be slippery, so be careful if you’re traveling. The snow will quickly end around 9 PM this evening. Monday will be a quiet day, with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures.

The weather is looking very quiet Tuesday through Thursday, with generally partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s (mid 30s on Thursday). Lows will be mainly in the teens to 20s.

The end of the week could be more active, as a bigger storm is possible Friday into Saturday. Right now, models are keeping most of the storm to our south, but it’s still pretty far out, and things could change. Accumulating snow is possible Friday, and may be mixed with rain at times. Snow showers with additional accumulation are expected Saturday. We’ll keep you updated.

