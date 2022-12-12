Amid surge in sickness, N.Y. mandates masks for visitors to healthcare facilities

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York (file photo)
The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York (file photo)(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many hospitals in New York are once again requiring masks to walk in the door.

The new state guidance going into effect at the hospital on Monday, December 12 requires all adults entering any New York healthcare facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Children age 2 and older who can medically tolerate a mask are also required to wear one while visiting.

Leaders at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital say they are now implementing revisions to the hospital’s visitation policy, to reflect the change in guidance.

“Our patients’ loved ones play an important role in their care. Reducing risk for our patients, staff and the community is also a very important part of what we do here. And we’re asking visitors to help in that effort,” CVPH Associate Vice President of Quality Brenda Murphy explained. “There are a lot of respiratory illnesses going around in our region right now, so wearing a surgical mask while you’re with us makes a big difference protecting your loved one and our caregivers from getting sick. If you or your child are not feeling well before you plan to visit, please stay home, take care of yourself, and we’ll be happy to welcome you when you’re healthy.”

COVID-19 vaccination is no longer required to visit patients who are COVID-positive, under investigation for COVID or quarantined at CVPH.

