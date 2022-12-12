Officials: Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army post; suspect arrested

FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S. Army.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A soldier was fatally shot Monday at an Army tank brigade’s building complex at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, where authorities arrested a suspected gunman, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the Army post’s headquarters complex for its 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said. One soldier was shot and died despite being treated by emergency responders at the scene, he said.

Larson said the victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of the slain soldier’s family.

A suspect was taken into custody by police at the scene, Larson said, but he declined to name that person or to say if the suspect was a soldier or civilian.

Larson said no other information about the shooting was being released, citing the ongoing criminal investigation by Army authorities.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it...
Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit.
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer...
Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor
A Michigan couple is donating more than $2 million worth of classic automobiles to support...
Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers
The Burlington International Airport has resurrected its therapy dog program to help ease some...
Burlington International Airport resurrects therapy dog program

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Icy conditions hampered the efforts of first responders who were called to a fatal crash in...
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Flawed Forensics: Feds weigh in on bitemark analysis as several cases get new look