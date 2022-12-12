Beware of scams while toy shopping this holiday season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -For people skipping the stores and heading online for gifts this year, experts remind parents to pay close attention.

The Better Business Bureau, or BBB, wants parents to take a second look at the toys they’re buying.

Some websites offer a “Hot Toys 2022 ″list, but experts said they don’t always take a toy’s safety or data collection practices into consideration.

Experts also said make sure the personal information in apps connected to toys is something users are willing to share.

They also said to read plenty of reviews before buying, keep age recommendations in mind, and don’t fall for phishing scams with fake retail coupons and bad emails.

