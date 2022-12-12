Beware of scams while toy shopping this holiday season

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -For people skipping the stores and heading online for gifts this year, experts remind parents to pay close attention.

The Better Business Bureau, or BBB, wants parents to take a second look at the toys they’re buying.

Some websites offer a “Hot Toys 2022 ″list, but experts said they don’t always take a toy’s safety or data collection practices into consideration.

Experts also said make sure the personal information in apps connected to toys is something users are willing to share.

They also said to read plenty of reviews before buying, keep age recommendations in mind, and don’t fall for phishing scams with fake retail coupons and bad emails.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it...
Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination
police lights
Ferrisburgh man arrested following short pursuit with police
The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer...
Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor
A Michigan couple is donating more than $2 million worth of classic automobiles to support...
Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers
BTV Airport resurrects therapy dog program
Burlington Airport resurrects therapy dog program

Latest News

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York (file photo)
Amid surge in sickness, N.Y. mandates masks for visitors to healthcare facilities
Full lockdown at Rutland prison
Inmate death at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
Middlebury Vermont Wine Tasting
Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions
Bradford
Girls Who Code: encouraging more young women towards tech