Bomb threat triggers lockdown at Plattsburgh hospital

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh was locked down for four hours on Sunday after a bomb threat.

The threat was called in just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

CVPH immediately contacted state and city police.

The responding agencies swept the building with a K-9 team. They didn’t find anything.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but they considered the threat level to be low, so the hospital was up and running again later that day.

