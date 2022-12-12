Burlington considers new gun rules in effort to stop violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Burlington ban guns from more spots in the city? Monday night, the City Council will look at a proposal advocates say could make the city safer following a year of increasing gun violence.

This resolution is sort of a catch-all measure laying out different tactics the city can take to address the high number of gun incidents and shootings in the city this year.

It strongly encourages the Legislature to take up Burlington’s gun charter changes the city passed eight years ago.

It also asks to give communities the ability to set their own rules.

“We know that communities have different needs and what we are seeing right now this is an area where municipalities need more flexibility,” said Joe Magee, P-Burlington City Council.

The safety resolution asks the mayor’s office to look into expanding current laws that prohibit firearms from being carried or discharged in city parks.

The goal would be to broaden what could be considered a park, potentially expanding it to include the Church Street Marketplace and City Hall, preventing guns from being carried there, as well.

Councilor Joe Magee says it won’t stop people who want to bring guns, but he believes it’s an important step.

“I don’t know that it will have that big of a difference but what are the standards that we are setting for our public spaces? We have an imperative to do what we can to keep guns out of certain spaces. I think this is just one area that we can do that. But what we really have to do is that work of interrupting the cycles of violence and the violence that we’ve seen in Burlington isn’t just associated with guns,” Magee said.

Many people I spoke with on Church Street Monday agreed they would like to see a measure that prohibits guns on the Marketplace.

“Even though Church Street is a public place and it’s just another street in Burlington, it’s kind of become its own thing. It’s a marketplace and a lot of people are around here shopping. I think it should be treated as less of a public place and more of its own entity and I do not think people should carry guns on Church Street,” said Tanner Loy of Burlington.

However, William Moore, a firearms policy analyst for the Vermont Traditions Coalition, disagrees with the plan.

“The people who are committing these crimes are not going to pay attention to an ordinance restricting the carry of firearms. These are folks who are not going to care and are not going to obey the law. So, I don’t think it will do anything whatsoever except disarm people who are possibly vulnerable like waitresses leaving work late at night trying to get back to their car safely,” Moore said.

Others I spoke to on Church Street say they don’t visit downtown Burlington as often because of safety concerns and would support prohibiting guns.

“It’s a positive move forward, but honestly if someone is going to bring a gun, I don’t think any statement from the City Council will stop them from doing it. It’s great and it’s positive and it’s a wonderful thought, people are still going to do those things if they’re intending to do those things,” said Heather Liebenguth of Milton.

This resolution also touches on working with local organizations and the school district to address the root causes of gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.