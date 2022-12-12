Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCB contamination

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District has officially filed a lawsuit against Monsanto.

The district is suing the chemical company for its role in producing toxic PCBs which led to the closure of Burlington High School after high levels were found.

The district wants Monsanto to pay to build a new high school and technical center, estimated to cost at least $190 million.

They don’t know when the lawsuit would be resolved.

City officials announced earlier this year they planned to sue the chemical giant.

City high school students currently attend classes in a renovated downtown department store.

On Election Day last month, voters approved a $165 million bond to pay for the new school.

