COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and so does the number of Vermonters getting updated booster shots.

In the latest data posted last Wednesday, the Vermont Department of Health reports coronavirus transmission levels in the community are “low.”

It also reports the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 is below 10%.

New data should be posted this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vermont’s vaccination data shows only 28% of Vermonters age 5 and older have received their updated, bivalent booster shot.

