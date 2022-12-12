COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shot

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - As health experts sound the alarm about a potential “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses as we head into what is typically the peak season, doctors are urging the public to get vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19. And they have the full support of a former virus denier whose near-death experience gave him a new perspective on the pandemic.

In August 2021, Mark McEnnis was a healthy 39-year-old. He wasn’t concerned about COVID-19 even though cases were once again on the rise. And he was adamant about not getting vaccinated. Then, he caught the delta variant.

“My wife noticed that my breathing was labored,” McEnnis said.

After a week of 100-plus temperatures, McEnnis was admitted to his local hospital and then transferred to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. At that time, he was a self-admitted virus denier-- against COVID shutdowns and vaccines.

“It was a combination of everything: politics, media, seeing people I knew get it and it wasn’t a big deal,” McEnnis said.

But for him, it quickly became life or death. For 41 days, McEnnis received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment at DHMC, which is only available in a few hospitals. A pump circulates blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream. It’s the last resort for the sickest of patients and his prognosis was not good.

“They told my wife more than once that I wasn’t going to make it through the weekend,” McEnnis said.

But slowly, thanks to the critical care team at Dartmouth Health, he got better.

“The highest level of critical care that we can provide anyone,” said Chelsae Conners, a registered nurse at DHMC.

McEnnis was left temporarily paralyzed and had to re-learn the simplest tasks. At that time, as delta cases spiked, he was one of the lucky ones.

“It became really cumbersome to see patients day after day dying. And his story really kind of gave us light to the tunnel,” Conners said.

The southern New Hampshire resident does have some lasting effects from his bout with COVID-19.

“So I have four partially amputated fingers because of being on ECMO so long and I have a lot of complications, organ failure,” he said.

He is now encouraging anyone who will listen to get vaccinated.

“I never thought for a second that it was going to affect me in the least and I got it and it just about killed me,” McEnnis said.

“It’s not upsetting to provide care to those individuals. We see them as having been tragically misled,” said Don Perreault, a nurse practitioner at DHMC and part of the team that nursed McEnnis back to health. “A lot of people were very afraid and very vulnerable to bad information from people who they trusted.”

As sickness again swirls around the region, health care providers are echoing the call to get vaccinated.

“Obviously going through a terrible experience like that can change someone’s perspective,” Perreault said. “I wish that everybody could know that beforehand.”

“It is definitely real,” McEnnis said. “I promise you that.”

McEnnis says he’s currently feeling good and is up to date with his boosters. Back in September, he went back to Dartmouth Health to personally thank the medical team who cared for him.

