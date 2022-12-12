Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

It happened in Lebanon shortly before 10 a.m.

Police say two people were in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment off the Eastman Hill Road. Both men were ejected from the vehicle and one died at the scene.

Icy conditions hampered the efforts of first responders who were called to the crash. A Lebanon fire truck slid off the road and had to be lifted out of the ditch by a large crane.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. They have not yet released the names of the two men.

