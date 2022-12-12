Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

It happened in Lebanon shortly before 10 a.m.

Police say two people were in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment off the Eastman Hill Road. Both men were ejected from the vehicle and one died at the scene.

Icy conditions hampered the efforts of first responders who were called to the crash. A Lebanon fire truck slid off the road and had to be lifted out of the ditch by a large crane.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. They have not yet released the names of the two men.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it...
Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit.
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer...
Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor
A Michigan couple is donating more than $2 million worth of classic automobiles to support...
Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers
The Burlington International Airport has resurrected its therapy dog program to help ease some...
Burlington International Airport resurrects therapy dog program

Latest News

Santa swapped his reindeer for a ride in a helicopter on Monday to visit children at the UVM...
Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital
The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers unions is suing to stop public dollars from being...
NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students
Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and so does the number of...
COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging
State police are investigating the death of a Vermont inmate who was being held in Rutland. -...
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate