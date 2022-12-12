Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart

Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.
Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her more than a thousand miles away.

The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog, Jazzy, was just before she ran off during July 4 fireworks seven years ago.

He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida animal services. They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water.

They scanned the dog for a microchip and were able to contact Smith. He flew to Orlando Saturday to pick up Jazzy.

Smith is now encouraging people to chip their pets.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it...
Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit.
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer...
Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor
A Michigan couple is donating more than $2 million worth of classic automobiles to support...
Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers
The Burlington International Airport has resurrected its therapy dog program to help ease some...
Burlington International Airport resurrects therapy dog program

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Icy conditions hampered the efforts of first responders who were called to a fatal crash in...
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Flawed Forensics: Feds weigh in on bitemark analysis as several cases get new look