Estimated cost to add classroom space in South Burlington increases

Efforts to add more classroom space in South Burlington are running behind schedule and the...
Efforts to add more classroom space in South Burlington are running behind schedule and the cost may be going up.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to add more classroom space in South Burlington are running behind schedule and the cost may be going up.

The city is bucking a trend-- while the number of K-12 students is declining statewide, South Burlington’s student body is growing, pushing the schools beyond their capacity.

In June, the school board approved buying eight ZEMs, or zero energy modulars, four for the Orchard School and four for the Rick Marcotte Central School.

Originally the district thought that would cost $2 million but now it looks like $6 million.

They hoped to have them in by Thanksgiving but now they’re talking about next summer.

Still, South Burlington Schools Superintendent Violet Nichols says they are sorely needed.

“Financially the cost of these ZEMs is far less than anything stick build or any renos. The cost of labor and supplies has affected the ZEMs. And yet it’s nowhere near in the ballpark of any kind of new build,” Nichols said.

Efficiency Vermont has committed $55,000 to the project.

The South Burlington School Board will discuss the zero energy modulars at its meeting Wednesday night.

Related Story:

South Burlington School District works to solve enrollment crisis

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it...
Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit.
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
A car fire closed both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington on Sunday evening.
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
Icy conditions hampered the efforts of first responders who were called to a fatal crash in...
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders

Latest News

The Burlington School District has officially filed a lawsuit against Monsanto. - File photo
Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCB contamination
If your home has a failing or failed well or septic system, the state of Vermont wants to help...
Help available for Vermonters who need help fixing failed wells, septic systems
The research found fewer Americans are moving to areas prone to hurricanes and heat waves. -...
How UVM research on climate migration helps inform Vermont policy
New Hampshire officials say a hiker fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mount...
Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain
The U.S. Department of Energy is reportedly set to announce on Tuesday that scientists have...
Nuclear fusion breakthrough? What a new discovery could mean