Estimated cost to add classroom space in South Burlington increases

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to add more classroom space in South Burlington are running behind schedule and the cost may be going up.

The city is bucking a trend-- while the number of K-12 students is declining statewide, South Burlington’s student body is growing, pushing the schools beyond their capacity.

In June, the school board approved buying eight ZEMs, or zero energy modulars, four for the Orchard School and four for the Rick Marcotte Central School.

Originally the district thought that would cost $2 million but now it looks like $6 million.

They hoped to have them in by Thanksgiving but now they’re talking about next summer.

Still, South Burlington Schools Superintendent Violet Nichols says they are sorely needed.

“Financially the cost of these ZEMs is far less than anything stick build or any renos. The cost of labor and supplies has affected the ZEMs. And yet it’s nowhere near in the ballpark of any kind of new build,” Nichols said.

Efficiency Vermont has committed $55,000 to the project.

The South Burlington School Board will discuss the zero energy modulars at its meeting Wednesday night.

