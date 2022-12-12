Help available for Vermonters who need help fixing failed wells, septic systems

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If your home has a failing or failed well or septic system, the state of Vermont wants to help you get it repaired.

Applications are being taken to access American Rescue Plan Act dollars in support of low- and moderate-income Vermonters repairing or replacing their failed or inadequate wastewater systems.

This program saw almost 1,200 applicants last year when it started, but could only take 180.

Work on the systems can be expensive, for some, upward of $20,000-$30,000 for a new septic system.

The state is choosing 150-200 priority projects to receive funding based on income, environmental impact, household demographics and the severity of system failure.

“These are basic human necessities... the ability to drink clean water and have proper sanitation. And these are our neighbors, these are our family members. It’s really important for us as Vermonters to protect those that are most vulnerable,” said Adam Miller of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

To be eligible, household income must be less than $80,835 per year.

If you applied last year but weren’t chosen, your application does roll over.

Applications close on Jan. 31. Click here for more information.

