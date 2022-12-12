Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials say a hiker fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mount Willard.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says the man had been snapping photos with his wife late Saturday morning before she heard him call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of a cliff.

Mountain Rescue Service technicians had to rappel in icy conditions to retrieve the hiker’s body from the face of the cliff.

State officials didn’t immediately release names or other details.

