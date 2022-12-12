Inmate death at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

Full lockdown at Rutland prison
Full lockdown at Rutland prison(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections is reviewing the death of an incarcerated individual at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Department of Corrections says 49 year old Jack Martin reported trouble standing in his cell Friday. Staff had him transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

His death is not considered suspicious at this time, and the Vermont State Police and the Defender Generals Prisoners Rights office are both working on separate investigations.

Martin has been held without bail in Department of corrections custody since October 11th 2022 for charges of heroin possession, assault and robbery.

He was also held on a warrant from the Grafton County sheriffs department in New Hampshire for heroin possession.

