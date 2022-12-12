Leahy staffers reflect on the senator’s time in office

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - For every vote Sen. Patrick Leahy casts on behalf of Vermonters, an entire team works to make sure your voice is heard.

For decades, dozens of staffers have worked largely behind the scenes at Leahy’s offices in Vermont and in Washington, D.C.

Now, as the senator winds down his time in Washington, staffers say they’re crossing the finish line.

It’s Monday in Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office in Washington, D.C., and the end of the session is in sight.

Some 48 years of pictures, souvenirs and memories are being packed up.

For every bill Vermont’s senior senator has worked on, every diplomatic affair, every campaign-- hundreds of people have assisted him in his roles in the Senate, on the Appropriations Committee and as the third in line for the presidency.

“Working as a team to set his priorities, keep an eye out for Vermont and do the best we can to work through the legislative process,” said J.P. Dowd, Leahy’s chief of staff.

Some, like Dowd, have served by Leahy’s side for decades. Dowd was hired in the 1980s when he graduated from the University of Vermont. He describes his work as bringing Vermonters’ interests to the national stage.

“To really, really focus and have us prioritize on what was important for Vermont but to listen to Vermonters and bring their ideas to Washington,” he said.

Leahy’s staff in D.C. sees a lot of action building legislation, reaching across the aisle and engaging in nail-biting votes. But just as important is his staff back in the Green Mountain State.

“We’re like an ATM machine, we’re 24/7, but that’s politics,” state director John Tracy said.

Tracy joined Leahy’s office in 2006 after serving as a state representative from Burlington.

For nearly half a century, around a dozen people have responded to the needs of Vermonters and engaged with them proactively.

“No one in this office ever says ‘It’s not my job’ -- and that comes down from the top from the senator and Marcelle,” Tracy said.

That work takes the form of Vermonters placing phone calls, emails and letters, asking for help with federal agencies from the Department of Veterans Affairs to Social Security and Disability to expediting passports.

“I think it helps a lot of folks renew their faith in government and what government can do for people,” said Katherine Long, a casework manager.

It’s not just working with Vermonters’ immediate needs, but also thinking and planning ahead-- what issues will come up weeks and months from now?

Tom Berry worked for Sens. Jim Jeffords and Bernie Sanders before joining Leahy in 2009 to tackle agriculture and environmental issues. He also deals with FEMA and was on the ground in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene.

“I was taking pictures in the field and the senator would have them blown up on the Senate floor making the case for funding,” said Berry, a senior field representative.

Leahy’s staffers in Burlington and D.C. are beginning to wind down operations, wrapping up open cases or making sure there’s someone at Sen. Sanders or Senator-elect Peter Welch’s office to take over the case.

“Really get down into the weeds about what Senator Leahy is working on and what he can continue to work on and bring back to Vermont but also on the national level,” Dowd said.

But they say they are still taking calls from Vermonters until Leahy’s last day in office when Welch and his staff will take over in January.

Back in Washington, Leahy reflects on the hundreds of people who have worked for him over the years.

“I want people who care about the country. I want them to understand the Constitution. Care about the country, care about the state of Vermont. I don’t really care whether they’re Republicans or Democrats,” said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Some of the senator’s staffers are stepping back from politics, retiring for good, while others are just launching their careers in Washington and have their sights set on working for other senators or in the private sector.

Leahy’s last day in office is Jan. 3, 2023, and by then, most of his staff will be packed up.

