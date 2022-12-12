Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - While traditional herbalism lends itself to traditional tinctures and teas, Fiona Lucia Genadio-Allen is setting out to prove it can take many shapes.

“I love to eat, I love to drink, I love herbalism and health and wellness so yeah, kind of fusing those two things,” she said.

Genadio-Allen has been studying herbalism since she was 18, but she’s also a trained chef with a background in the industry built up in London.

“When I landed back in Vermont, was kind of like, ‘Should I work in a restaurant or start a restaurant?’ And I decided to bridge the gap between those two things,” she explained.

That bridge is Wolfpeach, an apothecary kitchen in Morrisville. The goal is to make herbalism easy, accessible and tasty.

“My friends and everyone, [most] people honestly hated it. So eventually as a chef, I’m like, ‘OK, well how do you I make this stuff taste good so you guys will actually take it?’” she laughed.

Those friends and even family members may have started as reluctant taste testers, but have since helped grow Wolfpeach into the business it is today. Genadio-Allen shared details of countless hours in the company of friends chopping garlic or bottling sauces.

Wolfpeach products take many forms. Garnishes, spreads, bitters, hot sauces, even something called an oxymel than can be stirred into drinks.

“I sell this to bars so that bars can just mix that with sparkling water for a zero-proof cocktail, or you can mix alcohol in and be getting your herbs while you’re drinking which is nice,” she said.

Each product could help in a variety of ways, says Genadio-Allen, from cognitive function, to immune strength, vitality-- even cellular regeneration. And when it comes to sourcing, she says she intentionally buys from farms and small operations that operate with integrity.

While supporting Vermont businesses, she says she feels good about helping other people be healthy at the same time.

“I think it’s really empowering to be able to take your health into your own hands, be able to source things from your own land or the landscape around you,” she said.

All of these products come with unique names and can be purchased online, at farmers markets and holiday shows.

