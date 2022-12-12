Man accused of assaulting pregnant realtor arrested

Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under...
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A suspect in the assault and attempted kidnapping of a pregnant Arizona real estate agent was arrested in Texas, according to a credible source.

Court records in El Paso County, Texas, confirm that 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked Wednesday under the alias Donasti Davonsiea as a fugitive from justice in Arizona, KOLD reports.

Nunley is wanted for the alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent at a home in Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 8.

Police said the victim was showing the house to a prospective buyer when Nunley allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

She was able to escape and call 911, but police say she miscarried three days after the attack because of her injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

