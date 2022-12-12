NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers unions is suing to stop public dollars from being spent to fund private schools through the Education Freedom Account program.

The lawsuit in Merrimack County Superior Court seeks an injunction to stop the voucher-like program established last year, contending it violates the New Hampshire Constitution.

A teachers union leader says the state is blatantly stealing from public school students to pay for the program.

The number of participants roughly doubled this fall with 3,025 New Hampshire students qualifying for grants totaling nearly $14.7 million this school year.

