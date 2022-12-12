Nuclear fusion breakthrough? What a new discovery could mean

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A potential breakthrough in the so-called holy grail of clean energy.

Nuclear fusion happens when multiple atoms are fused into a single, larger atom generating a massive amount of energy as heat.

Scientists have pursued it for decades and they say they just made a big breakthrough.

The U.S. Department of Energy is reportedly set to announce on Tuesday that scientists have produced the first-ever nuclear fusion reaction that creates more energy than it uses.

Alain Brizard, a theoretical physicist at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, describes it as using some 200 high-powered lasers focused on a small fuel pellet to cause the reaction.

He says there’s potential, but there are significant technological hurdles in scaling it up.

“Once you have used a pellet and produced thermal energy or fusion energy, you need to remove it and replace it and make sure that the conditions are suitable to produce another reaction. So that’s a lot more difficult technologically,” Brizard said.

He thinks the version of nuclear fusion being worked on overseas right now, which relies on magnetism instead of lasers, has a better chance of becoming a reality as an energy source because it’s less technologically difficult.

The goal, ultimately, is to create an infinite source of clean energy to reduce fossil fuel dependency.

