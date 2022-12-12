Park outdoors: Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk

Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to...
Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.

The company is recalling the 2019 through 2022 Ascents after getting reports of two fires. There were no reports of injuries.

The company says a bolt that holds the ground terminal of a heater may not have been fastened properly during assembly.

That can cause the terminal and surrounding parts to melt, increasing the risk of fire.

Subaru says the Ascents should be parked away from structures and should not be left unattended with the engine running until repairs are made. If an owner notices or smells smoke around the dashboard or driver’s foot well, they should shut off the engine and call a dealer or roadside assistance.

Dealers will replace the bolt and a ground wire and connector holder if necessary.

Subaru says owners will be contacted within 60 days. They can check if their Ascent is affected by entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it...
Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit.
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer...
Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor
A Michigan couple is donating more than $2 million worth of classic automobiles to support...
Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers
The Burlington International Airport has resurrected its therapy dog program to help ease some...
Burlington International Airport resurrects therapy dog program

Latest News

An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kansas.
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
A passenger is seen boarding a Metrobus in downtown Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The...
Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks
A view of a goal post in the snow covered Wanstead Flats, in London, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022....
3 children die after fall into icy lake; UK gripped by storm